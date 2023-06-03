Search
Moped crash leaves Fort Wayne man in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man is in life-threatening condition after a crash involving a moped, police say.

At 2:31 p.m. Saturday, Fort Wayne police responded to a report of a crash involving a moped near the intersection of Bluffton Rod and Dade Drive. Upon arriving, officers located a man in serious condition, who was taken to a local hospital by emergency services shortly after.

The man was later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

Investigators believe the driver of the moped was traveling northbound on Bluffton Road when something caused the driver to lose control and crash into a pole at the intersection of Dade Drive.

There were no other vehicles or persons involved.

