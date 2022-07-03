Indiana News

Morgan County clerk died in fatal crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A single vehicle crash killed a Martinsville woman Saturday evening according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on State Road 67 just a half mile south of the SR 67 and SR 39 south junction, police say.

According to police, this location is where SR 67 turns from a four lane divided highway to a two lane highway.

A 2022 Didge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on SR 67 going from the four lane divided highway to the two lane highway, police say.

Police say the pickup truck crossed the northbound lane, traveling down an embankment striking several trees.

56-year old John Elliot, from Martinsville was the driver of the pickup truck. Elliot was air lifted to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition, police say.

52-year old Stephanie Elliot, from Martinsville was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. Stephanie is the current Morgan County clerk, and the Republican candidate for Morgan County auditor in the November general election, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Deputy Caleb Merriman at public safety dispatch at 765-342-5544.