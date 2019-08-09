New comic books teach Indiana kids money skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s Secretary of State Office is teaming up with comic book stores to teach kids about money.

Like a lot of children his age, 12-year-old Dagim Huntington gets a kick out of comics.



“They teach you to be creative, to think in another way,” Dagim Huntington explained Thursday.

“Avengers Saving the Day” is a custom first-edition comic about financial literacy. Plus, it’s parent-approved.



“It’s a good idea,” Dagim’s father Chris Huntington explained Thursday. “Anything to get a kid thinking about the practicalities. It’s hard today. You want a kid to feel he’s earning money and how to work hard, but also how to budget and save for the future.”

The comic was created by Visa and Marvel, and the Indiana Secretary of State Office is working with Downtown Comics and Comic Carnival to present the books to children.



“The comic book follows the Avengers as they try to stop a bank robbery,” Kelly Griese, Senior Investor Education Coordinator for the Indiana Secretary of State Office explained Thursday. “It’s all about how they discuss money and how banks work throughout the program.”

The pages are geared toward kids in the 2nd through 7th grades.

As children flip the pages, they learn about budgeting, credit cards, debit cards and finance terms.

“Secretary Lawson is really committed to improving financial fitness, especially among young people,” Griese explained. “We’re always looking for ways to reach them on their level.”

“In the comic, Black Widow talks about how she divides up her budget between buying weapons, buying makeup that looks like weapons and all kinds of other things,” Griese explained. “It’s really hilarious!”



Michael Costello is the owner of Downtown Comics and finds the opportunity unique.

“I hope this gives them the doorway to start learning about a very complex subject in a way that can relate to them,” Costello said.

If you are interested in grabbing the comic book for a child in your life, you can request one from anywhere in the state. You can call Kelly Griese at (317) 233-3985 or email her at kgriese@sos.in.gov .

You can also visit Indiana’s Money Wise page for more detailed information.

The Indiana Secretary of State Office has two upcoming events where the comic books will be distributed to children in attendance.