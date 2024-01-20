Passenger dead after vehicle slides into other lane, gets hit by semi

A photo of an ambulance. A 33-year-old man died after the truck he was a passenger in was hit by a semitruck on State Road 28 in Tipton County, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

HOBBS, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old man died Friday morning after the pickup truck he was a passenger in was hit by a semi-truck on State Road 28 in Tipton County.

The man was identified as Vince Reynolds from Elwood, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say troopers, along with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, were called to a fatal crash on S.R. 28 near South County Road 250 East outside of Hobbs around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, investigators learned that a 2010 Ford F-15, driven by 34-year-old Christopher Wallace of Ellwood, was going east on S.R. 28 when for an unknown reason, it slid into westbound traffic and crashed into a 2006 Peterbilt.

The semitruck hit the pickup on the passenger side, knocking it into a field just north of the accident. The passenger, Reynolds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wallace was taken to a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 55-year-old James Nickerson from Atlanta, Indiana, wasn’t injured in the accident.

Hobbs is in Tipton County between Tipton and Ellwood, about an hour north of Indianapolis.