Indiana News

Police: 2 dead after separate shootings during noonhour in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were killed in separate shootings during the noonhour Wednesday, Elkhart police say.

The first shooting was reported just after 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue. That’s a residential area a few blocks northwest of the intersection of U.S. 20 and U.S. 33. Medics say a woman died at the shooting scene.

A few minutes later, the second shooting was reported from the KFC restaurant at 2709 S. Main St. That’s along U.S. 33 northwest of the U.S. 20 intersection. A man with gunshot wounds was found outside the restaurant. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the two shootings, which happened about a half-mile apart. It’s not immediately known if the two shootings are related.