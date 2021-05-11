Indiana News

Remains ID’d of 2 Indiana brothers killed at Pearl Harbor

by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

La PORTE, Ind. (AP) — The remains of two Indiana brothers who were killed in the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified by U.S. military scientists.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Monday it had identified the remains of 24-year-old Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Harold F. Trapp and 23-year-old Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class William H. Trapp.

The brothers from La Porte in northern Indiana were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The vessel capsized after sustaining multiple torpedo hits and 429 crewmen were killed, including the Trapp brothers.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Holcomb restores jobless benefit requirement, alcohol sales rules, more

Indiana News /

Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in spa shootings

National /

Pacers to celebrate ‘Slick’ Leonard

Inside INdiana Business /

Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.