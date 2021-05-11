Indiana News

Remains ID’d of 2 Indiana brothers killed at Pearl Harbor

La PORTE, Ind. (AP) — The remains of two Indiana brothers who were killed in the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified by U.S. military scientists.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Monday it had identified the remains of 24-year-old Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Harold F. Trapp and 23-year-old Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class William H. Trapp.

The brothers from La Porte in northern Indiana were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The vessel capsized after sustaining multiple torpedo hits and 429 crewmen were killed, including the Trapp brothers.