Rep. Victoria Spartz returns from visit to Ukraine

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, then Indiana 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Victoria Spartz speaks during a meet and greet with voters in Zionsville, Ind., (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz recently returned to the United States following a short visit to her home country of Ukraine.

During her visit, Spartz witnessed “war crime investigations in Bucha, major destruction in Kyiv and surrounding areas, and significant devastation in her native Chernihiv,” her office said Tuesday.

“We cannot be naïve and not acknowledge that a major world conflict has already started,” Spartz said. “China and Russia are using a hybrid and multimodal strategy around the world to destabilize and control, which will require leadership and smart policies from the United States now more than ever.”

Spartz, along with Rep. James Comer (R-KY), recently called for a congressional oversight hearing on the management and transparency of U.S. financial and military aid to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Spartz will join other members of Congress on a trip to the U.S. – Mexico border to evaluate what she calls an “ongoing humanitarian and national security crisis.”