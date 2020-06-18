Republican’s online convention to feature live address from Gov. Holcomb

Phil Sanchez and Kylie Conway will host the Indiana Republican Convention on WISH-TV. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will present a live address Thursday night as Republicans have their annual convention online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The convention will be livestreamed and broadcast live by WISH-TV beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event also will be on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

Republicans will hear prerecorded messages from their candidates for Indiana attorney general. The candidates are incumbent Curtis Hill Jr., Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, and Indianapolis attorney John Westercamp. Each will present a recorded message during the event. Delegates will be mailing in ballots to select the candidate. They should begin receiving ballots Monday. The party will accept delegate votes through July 9 and announce the nominee July 10.

Other speakers with recorded messages during the virtual convention will include state chairman Kyle Hupfer, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence.

WISH-TV aired the state Democratic Convention Preview on June 4.