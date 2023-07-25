Semi crash closes SB I-69 near Marion

All lanes of southbound I-69 are closed near the Marion exit because of an overturned semi. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving an overturned semitruck has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 69 in Grant County, state police say.

At 11 a.m., southbound traffic was being diverted around the crash using the on/off-ramps at the Marion exit, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Stephen Glass.

The closure extends from County Road East 200 North to State Road 18 near Marion, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A traffic camera showed a burned, blackened semi on its side across both southbound lanes of the interstate. Multiple fire trucks and police vehicles were at the scene.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash or what led to it.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.