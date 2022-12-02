Indiana News

Semi goes over bridge on Indiana Toll Road, catches fire

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WISH) — A semi driver is alive after crashing a semi, leaving it dangling over a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at the 6.5 mile marker on I-90. That’s between U.S. 41 and U.S. 20 at the Grand Calumet River.

The semi caught fire after going over the bridge.

At 8:30 a.m., troopers said cleanup from the crash was expected to take six hours. The semi lifted from its position around 9 a.m.

ISP says to use I-80/94 or U.S. 20 as alternative routes.