Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old girl missing from northern Indiana

Raelynn Pebernat (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl missing from Huntington in northern Indiana.

Raelynn Pebernat is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Pebernat is described as 5-feet-8 and 190 pounds with brown hair with blue eyes. She last seen wearing a purple shirt, jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information with can call the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-8316 or 911.

Huntington is a city of more than 17,000 about 65 miles northeast of Indianapolis

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis offers grants to help with winter outdoor dining during pandemic

Business /

Land sale makes way for Amazon Fort Wayne facility

Inside INdiana Business /

Indianapolis Opera previews their weekend performance of Madame Butterfly

Indy Style /

Indy shares ready for winter grant details

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.