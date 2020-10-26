Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old girl missing from northern Indiana

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl missing from Huntington in northern Indiana.

Raelynn Pebernat is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Pebernat is described as 5-feet-8 and 190 pounds with brown hair with blue eyes. She last seen wearing a purple shirt, jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information with can call the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-8316 or 911.

Huntington is a city of more than 17,000 about 65 miles northeast of Indianapolis