Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Hammond man

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for an 81-year-old man missing from Hammond and believe to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Augusto Echevarria was last seen Friday and is described as 5-feet-6 and 230 pounds with gray-and black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white Kia Soul with an Indiana plate of 561TMA and wearing a faded yellow shirt, a white towel around his neck, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Echevarria’s location is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 219-852-2917 or dial 911.