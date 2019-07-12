Silver Alert canceled after mom, 2 boys missing from northern Indiana found safe

Danielle N. Yoder, 35, may be with Braiden Ratcliff, 3, and Gaige Ratcliff, 6, an Indiana Silver Alert said. (Photos Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)

GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — UPDATE: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said an Indiana mother and two boys have been found safe after they went missing Thursday.

Authorities with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Goshen Police Department declared a Silver Alert for Danielle Yoder, 35, and Braiden and Gaige Ratcliff after they went missing Thursday.

The alert was canceled Friday morning at 5 a.m. after the three were located safe.

No other details of the investigation have been released.

Previous Story:

A mother and two boys have disappeared, and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Indiana Silver Alert.

Danielle N. Yoder, 35, may be with Braiden Ratcliff, 3, and Gaige Ratcliff, 6, the Silver Alert said.

They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. They are missing from Goshen, about 150 miles north of Indianapolis.

Yoder was described as 5-feet-1 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a silver 2003 Saturn Vue SUV with Indiana plate 873ZVH.

Braiden was described as 3-feet-8 and 60 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid shorts.

Gaige was described as 3-feet-10 and 70 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black athletic shorts.

All three were last seen about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.