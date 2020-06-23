Some Hoosiers told to return unemployment overpayments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tens of thousands of struggling Hoosiers are receiving unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

But, some people also got something extra with those benefits: a bill with a balance due back to the state of Indiana.

“Frustration is probably the biggest emotion that I was feeling,” said Lisa Cozzolino, who received an unemployment overpayment.

Cozzolino has 23-years of experience working as a hairstylist. She is a self-employed, independent contractor. She was she was grateful to start getting unemployment benefits after the stay-at-home order temporarily closed the salon where she works.

“I got an email saying they had overpaid me $480, and that I was to pay that back. The only way to pay it back was to go through this website, and that I was going to incur a fee for paying it back,” Cozzolino told News 8.

The unemployment money helped keep her family afloat.

“I felt they had yanked the rug out. Here it was, finally, I was able to pay my bills,” Cozzolino told News 8.

Cozzolino said she still owes hundreds of dollars back to the state.

Scott Olson, the director of media for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development told News 8 that “in speaking to our head of unemployment, no systemic overpayment has occurred since the first day the PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) program was launched.”

Olson also told News 8 that “DWD sent claimants an email listing their options right after the overpayment occurred.”

Indiana’s unemployment claims have risen sharply in recent months.

“Two-thousand in a big month, now they’re getting 100,000, 80,000. So, it’s just a huge shock to the system,” said Michael Hicks, the director for the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University.

Hicks also told News 8 that roughly 1 in every 4 to 5 Hoosiers is out of work. He believes temporary unemployment has peaked.

“At the same time, we’re seeing an increase in the permanently unemployed. Those are people who have lost jobs and their employers say, ‘Look, I’m not rehiring you,” Hicks said.

Options for overpayments

Hoosiers who have received an unemployment benefits overpayment have options.

Olson told to News 8 that claimants can have the overpayment amount deducted from future benefits. Olson said DWD is only offsetting $10 from each payment. He explained that typically it would be up to 100% of the payment to satisfy a debt.

“But, we have reduced the amount during the pandemic.” Olson said.

Olson also said claimants can set up a repayment plan with the Department of Workforce Development or repay the entire amount.

People at the WorkOne offices can offer help. Olson also says claimants can call the Department of Workforce Development Benefit Call Center at (800) 891-6499 or 317-232-7560 (TDD). The call center hours are from 8 a.m.-4 :30 p.m. weekdays.

According to the Department of Workforce Development website, to talk to someone about a repayment agreement, call 317-233-4838 or 317-233-4839.

