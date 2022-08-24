Indiana News

Terre Haute man faces prison time for dealing meth while on probation

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute man with a long criminal history faces prison time after pleading guilty of dealing methamphetamine while on probation.

The Vigo County Drug Task Force searched 44-year-old Shane Theisz’s home in Terre Haute on July 28 and found almost 5 ounces of methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic baggies, $7,195 in cash and two loaded handguns, which one was reported stolen, according to court documents.

Theisz was arrested and later confessed to investigators that the drugs in fact belonged to him, court papers say. He has a criminal history that spans over 13 years. He was preciously convicted for dealing methamphetamine and of two counts of domestic battery, one in which he threatened to kill a woman.

Theisz pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute on Tuesday and was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison. He was also ordered to spend five years of probation following his release.