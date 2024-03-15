Search
Woman dies in Indiana jail morning after her arrest

Misty Williams. (Provided Photo/Jefferson County Jail)
by: Gregg Montgomery
MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old inmate was found dead Friday morning in the Jefferson County jail, Indiana State Police say.

No foul play was suspected in the death of Misty Williams, of Hanover, said a news release issued Friday from state police.

Williams was booked into jail Thursday night on charges of neglect of a dependent; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a hypodermic syringe; and maintaining a common nuisance.

State police will investigate the death at the request of the Jefferson County sheriff.

Jefferson County sits on the Ohio River in southern Indiana. It’s about halfway between Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati.

