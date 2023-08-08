Indiana State Police: Woman shoots, kills Salem man in her front yard

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A Salem man died in the front yard of a house Monday evening after the homeowner’s wife shot him, according to Indiana State Police.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Washington County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent to a home in the 7700 block of South Organ Springs Road on a report of a shooting. That’s on the city’s south side.

Upon their arrival, they found Michael Chastain shot in the front yard. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation shows that Chastain drove through the front yard of the house.

When he got out of his car, he grabbed the homeowner, who was not publicly identified by state police, and forced him to the ground.

“Chastain then pulled a weapon and pointed it at the homeowner’s head,” a state police release said.

The homeowner’s wife, who also was not publicly identified by state police, saw what was happening from the inside of the house. She grabbed her handgun, walked outside of the house, and shot Chastain.

The case will be turned over to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office, according to state police.