Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana State Police: Woman shoots, kills Salem man in her front yard

Logo for Indiana State Police (Provided Photo)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A Salem man died in the front yard of a house Monday evening after the homeowner’s wife shot him, according to Indiana State Police.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Washington County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent to a home in the 7700 block of South Organ Springs Road on a report of a shooting. That’s on the city’s south side.

Upon their arrival, they found Michael Chastain shot in the front yard. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation shows that Chastain drove through the front yard of the house.

When he got out of his car, he grabbed the homeowner, who was not publicly identified by state police, and forced him to the ground.

“Chastain then pulled a weapon and pointed it at the homeowner’s head,” a state police release said.

The homeowner’s wife, who also was not publicly identified by state police, saw what was happening from the inside of the house. She grabbed her handgun, walked outside of the house, and shot Chastain.

The case will be turned over to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office, according to state police.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

USA track and field team...
News /
Celebrating National Fried Chicken and...
All Indiana /
Hundreds of millions on line...
National News /
Celebrating plant life: Vegan Hair...
All Indiana /
Is This Anything? Oppenheimer in...
All Indiana /
‘Very serious charges’: Sen. Young...
Political News /
Non-profit gives hope for youth...
All Indiana /
Celebrating International Assistance Dog Week
All Indiana /