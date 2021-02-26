Indianapolis Urban League COVID-19 vaccination site draws dozens on first day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League opened Thursday for it’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

One of the important parts of making the Indianapolis Urban League a vaccine location centered around accessibility. For many who live around the historic Black community along Indiana Avenue, transportation sometimes can be a problem.

Getting to the Indianapolis Urban League is a two-block walk for Sunshine Rucker.

“Which makes it really nice. Well then you don’t have to worry about catching three or four buses or Uber or whatever,” said Rucker.

She came to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. But Rucker said having an agency willing to bring services to the community was something she had to take advantage of.

“I hope others will take advantage of this because this is something that we can all do and we can just help to make things better,” she said.

Even though minorities have disproportionate rates of catching the virus. It’s taken some convincing to get people on board to take the vaccine. But for the estimated 200 people expected take the vaccine daily at the Indianapolis Urban League site, they are all in.

News 8 cameras weren’t allowed inside the site for the vaccinations, but a constant flow of people kept workers busy.

Location was a major part of the plan.

“It’s just exciting to be able to play a part in making the COVID-19 vaccine available to the community,” said IUL president Tony Mason.

Rucker said she’s excited, and ready to make the walk back for the second dose.

“I just believe that this is a good thing for our community and once we get back the fear. We have to get past the fear and have the faith and move forward,” she said.

And while there has been some diversity, on Thursday the majority of people who’ve got vaccinated don’t reflect the makeup of the community around the Indianapolis Urban League. However, anyone within the eligible age range can make an appointment.

Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 12,065.

