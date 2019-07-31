INDOT announces upcoming I-465 closures on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Those traveling on the city’s southeast side may want to start looking for an alternative route.

That’s because the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced upcoming interstate closures that will affect the southeast side.

Beginning on Aug. 9, INDOT will shut down I-465 EB/NB from I-65 to I-70. Those lanes will reopen on Aug. 24, according to INDOT.

Then on Sept. 6, I-465 SB/WB from I-70 to I-65 will be closed until Sept. 21.

The department said the closures are part of a statewide effort to repair damage to roads during the winter season.

