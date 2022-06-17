News

Indy baker’s business is up 500 percent from rescheduled weddings

The wedding industry is booming again as many central Indiana couples tie the knot after a two-year delay.

In a five-part series, Lakyn McGee looks at the pandemic’s effect on weddings.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shortage of supplies and last minute wedding cancellations caused bakers to work overtime during the pandemic.

Scott McCorkle, the manager of Sweet Escape Cake Company, said his business increased since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve actually been booked every week except for two since March of 2020,” said McCorkle. “The business we run about 300 percent and our wedding business is up about 500 percent now.”

McCorkle explained that his suppliers started limiting how much ingredients he could buy to bake his goods with.

He’s been in the baking industry for 15 years and said he made it work.

“I haven’t taken a vacation since it arrived,” explained McCorkle. “I don’t think I’ve been off two consecutive days since it arrived.”