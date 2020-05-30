News

IndyGo Red Line bus hits train trestle, catches fire on near southeast side

An IndyGo Red Line bus hit a train trestle on May 30, 2020, a catching fire to the battery on its roof and damaging the trestle. (WISH Photo/Kate Kelty)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An IndyGo Red Line bus that was detoured because of closed streets during downtown protests hit a train trestle on Saturday afternoon, losing part of its top and catching fire.

IndyGo confirmed the battery of the bus caught fire and was quickly put out. The passengers and operator were not injured and a second bus was being sent to the area to pick them up.

Police at the scene confirmed the bus hit and damaged the train trestle, located at East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive and Beecher Street.

IndyGo said they use both “planned” and “real-time” detour routes, and the transportation organization was looking into what happened Saturday.

IndyGo also provided additional information on the detours, which were announced at 3:40 p.m. and expected to continue until further notice. The transit center was also closed.

Due to street closures, bus service will be disrupted south of Michigan St, west of East St, North of South St, and east…

Posted by IndyGo on Saturday, May 30, 2020

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man fatally shot during protests in Detroit

National /

Governor calls out Ohio National Guard amid protests

National /

Sunny and comfortable Sunday

Weather Blog /

Saturday evening forecast

Video Forecast /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.