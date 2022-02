Indiana News

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail after being found unresponsive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail died in the medical isolation unit early Monday morning and pronounced dead.

Indiana State Police say Rebecca Powell, 63, was found unresponsive by jail staff just after 4:00 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

ISP has been asked to investigate Powell’s death.