Ambrose, city dig in on Waterside site

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group met Wednesday with officials from the city of Indianapolis to discuss the future of the former GM Stamping Plant site, which until recently was being redeveloped as part of the $1.4 billion Waterside project. Chief Executive Officer Aasif Bade says the city offered to buy the downtown property for $6 million, which he claims is “far below its current fair market value.”

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Bade said the property is currently worth more than $65 million, based on written offers, conversations with potential buyers, and independent third-party appraisals. “If the City believes that $6 million is the true value of the property, the City should rescind its unlawful threat and compete with other buyers in the free market.”

The city’s Office of Corporation Counsel responded to the statement, saying, “Ambrose’s continued posturing, and its characterization of today’s meeting, are disappointing. We nevertheless remain optimistic that we can move forward with productive conversations about the future of this critical piece of property.”

The two sides have been at odds since late September, when the developer announced its intention to sell the property as part of a shift it its business focus. Shortly thereafter, the city announced its intention to take over the property via eminent domain, a move Ambrose says violates the city’s project agreement with the developer.

Earlier this week, Ambrose detailed the legal action it intends to pursue as a result of the eminent domain threat and what it claims is defamation against the developer.

You can read Bade’s full statement below: