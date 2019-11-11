BASi to buy pre-clinical research services

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -West Lafayette-based Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: BASI) is purchasing the assets of Colorado-based Pre-Clinical Research Services Inc., a provider of surgical and medical device contract research services. Officials say the two companies will merge to expand the development and research opportunities available with their joined forrces.

By combining BASi and PCRS, the companies will provide customers the ability to use one provider fo many different areas. As a result of the merger, BASi will be able to provide services in scientific disciplines, including:

Pharmacology

Toxicology

Drug Metabolism

Pharmacokinetics

Bioanalysis

Intravascular Device and Structural Heart Models

Surgical and Medical Devices

Scientific and Regulatory Consulting

“We have great respect for the people and services provided by PCRS, and believe the current facilities in Ft. Collins, Colorado, will be an excellent location for future growth,” said Bob Leasure, BASi’s president and chief executive officer. “Our Companies have worked together for several years on multiple projects. Becoming one with PCRS will allow us to provide broader services in more areas of research and development than ever before. The combination will further expand our toxicology business and brings the ability to provide surgical services for pharmaceutical and medical device clients. We believe this addition is perfectly aligned with our strategy of being right-sized; small enough to be flexible and responsive, and comprehensive enough to have meaningful impact on our clients’ product development needs. The facilities and leadership team at PCRS are an excellent complement to our already strong team, and we look forward to working with them to continue to build this team and expand the business in the future.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing processes and is slated to close this year.