Bottleworks Project gets new leadership

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Wisconsin-based Hendricks Commercial Properties, which is creating the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis, named a new Vice President of Development for the Indiana region. Gavin Thomas will be responsible for coordinating and managing the company’s projects throughout the state.

As part of his responsibilities, Thomas will oversee the $300 million redevelopment of the old Coca-Cola building. The Bottleworks District will serve as a culinary, arts and entertainment hub near the intersection of College and Mass Ave.

“Bottleworks will be a special district in downtown Indianapolis that will showcase the history, innovation, and diversity of our City, plus it’s going to be a really fun place to go,” said Thomas. “I’m excited to be a part of such an important project and look forward to opening day.”

Thomas previously worked for Kite Realty Group of Indianapolis where he served as Director of Development. He has more than 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate and development.

“We are confident in Gavin’s abilities to lead this project, as his experience and passion strongly align with our mission and commitment to creating a unique and culturally infused experience,” said Rob Gerbitz, president and CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties. “Gavin will prove to be an integral part of the team as we build a lasting legacy for the Indianapolis community.”

Phase I of the 180,000 square foot Bottleworks is scheduled to open in the second half of 2020.