BRU Burger Bar opens new Indianapolis location

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group has announced the opening of its new BRU Burger Bar concept at Keystone at the Crossing in Indianapolis. The company says the new restaurant is located inside the new Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) headquarters.

“We are thrilled to be opening our 11th BRU Burger Bar location on the northside of Indianapolis. We are confident this location will offer expanded dining options to businesses and consumers alike. We look forward to welcoming guests with our award-winning menu and service that many have come to love,” said Mike Cunningham, chief executive officer of Cunningham Restaurant Group.

BRU features seating for more than 175 guests. The family-friendly restaurant serves lunch and dinner seven days a week. BRU’s menu features signature burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers, among others.

BRU shared plans earlier this month to open a restaurant in South Bend.

In addition to the BRU Burger Bar, Cunningham says it operates 34 locations in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.