Cummins names Kennedy VP of product compliance

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has named Melina Kennedy vice president of product compliance and regulatory affairs. In the newly-created role, Kennedy will manage engine emission certification, product compliance and regulation of Cummins products.

Kennedy is on the Indianapolis Capital Improvement Board, and is a former mayoral candidate.

Kennedy previously led various Cummins business markets. Most recently, Kennedy served as general manager and executive director of the Pick-up Truck Business and prior to that she led the Rail and Defense business.

Kennedy will report to Cummins Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Linebarger.

“Melina brings tireless energy, strategic leadership and a deep commitment to excellence that is needed to launch this new organization,” said Linebarger. “She has proven herself to be a capable leader who understands our people, our customers and their needs, and our business. With more than two decades of experience in law, government and business, Melina has the ideal combination of experience and skill needed to make this organization a success.”

Prior to joining Cummins, Kennedy was a partner at the law firm of Baker & Daniels, where she led the firm’s energy, environment and climate change practice group. Kennedy has also worked in local government serving as deputy mayor for Indianapolis Mayor Bart Peterson.