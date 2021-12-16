Inside INdiana Business

Eleven Fifty lands grant to fund satellite campuses

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana University Health is awarding $4.3 million to organizations throughout the state in an effort to boost housing and training needs among Hoosiers. One of those awards is a three-year, $1 million grant to Indianapolis-based Eleven Fifty Academy to open satellite campuses in 10 counties, including a location at the Fusion 54 coworking space in Crawfordsville.

The nonprofit coding academy will use the space to provide technology training and digital literacy to individuals looking to improve their job skills and earn a higher income.

“Eleven Fifty Academy has a proven record of quickly enhancing the earning power of those completing their program and I am very pleased that local residents will now have the opportunity to take advantage of this program so close to home,” said Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton. “Skills in technology are critically important to our local employers and we’ve heard from numerous local industry leaders of a need for precisely this type of upskilling. This is a huge win in positioning Crawfordsville as a competitor in today’s world of rapidly changing technology while giving local residents the chance to advance their careers.”

Fusion 54 is located in downtown Crawfordsville and was established as part of the Stellar Communities designation the city received in 2015. Officials cut the ribbon on the facility in 2018.

Eleven Fifty will also open satellite campuses in Tippecanoe, Clinton, Cass, White, Benton, Fountain, Warren, Carroll and Pulaski counties.

The funding comes from IU Health’s Community Impact Investment Fund. You can learn more about all of the grant recipients from IU Health by clicking here.