Inside INdiana Business

Empowered Ventures buys Elkhart’s Paramount Plastics

(photo courtesy of Paramount Plastics Inc.)
by: Mary Roberts
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL (Inside INdiana Business) – Carmel-based holding company Empowered Ventures has acquired Paramount Plastics Inc., a custom plastics thermoforming company headquartered in Elkhart. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Paramount Plastics makes products for the recreational vehicle, marine, and specialty vehicle industries. Co-founder Rex Lim says selling the company is bittersweet for his family.

“Since starting Paramount nearly forty years ago, we’ve worked hard to build a business on which so many employees and customers depend,” said Lim, former president and co-founder along with Jessie Prugh and Dennis Lim. “We are very happy to have found a buyer, Empowered Ventures, that will look out for Paramount and the people we care about for the long-term.”

Empowered Ventures is an employee-owned company. President Chris Fredericks says the Paramount employees will have the opportunity to join the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Empowered Ventures says Curtis Elliott, who previously served as general manager of Paramount Plastics, will now lead the company as its president.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers members to recoup costs related to Jan. 6

National /

Powderkeg names ‘Unvalley Award’ winners

Inside INdiana Business /

Stewart & Stewart, Carmel Police Department hosting annual Teen Academy

Indy Style /

Judge schedules sentencing in Ahmaud Arbery murder for early January

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.