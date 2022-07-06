Inside INdiana Business

Former mule stable to become coworking space

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A more than 130-year-old building in Indianapolis will be getting new life as a coworking space. Officials from The POLK Group have broken ground on the restoration of POLK Stables, which is set to become the newest COhatch location that will house artist studios, a makerspace and coworking offices.

The three story, 21,000-square-foot building was constructed in the late 1880s as a mule stable in the former POLK Sanitary Milk Company complex. The POLK Group says the building has fallen into serious disrepair.

In addition to the coworking space and makerspace, the newly-restored building will also feature an art gallery and North High Brewing restaurant.

“We believe POLK Stables can act as an entrepreneurial catalyst that improves standards of living and creates communities of wealth for all residents of Indianapolis.” The POLK Group founder and CEO Sajan George said in written remarks. “By revitalizing a building in this area POLK Stables will provide a much-needed boost to the economy and workforce of Indianapolis.”

Construction is expected to take about one year to complete. The POLK Group is anticipating the project will create up to 30 jobs when complete.

The building, located at 1553 Lewis Street, is set within the Monon16 area, which was the first Lift Indy neighborhood identified by the city. It is also a federal Opportunity Zone and Federal Promise Zone.