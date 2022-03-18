Inside INdiana Business

Gas City manufacturer expanding

GAS CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A synthetic lumber manufacturer is growing operations in Grant County. Earthwise Plastics Inc. says it will add a production line at its Gas City facility to manufacture walls and doors for semi-trailers and add a small number of jobs.

Earthwise makes products recycled from High Density Polyethylene, which can be found in milk cartons and other consumer and industrial goods. The company’s products are used in the outdoor furniture, transportation, marine and industrial markets.

“It’s exciting to see Earthwise Plastics expand right here in Gas City,” Mayor Bill Rock Jr. said in written remarks. “We are proud that they started in Grant County, and the City of Gas City is committed to helping them grow and expand right here.”

The expansion is expected to add about eight employees. The company currently employs 52 in Gas City.

Earthwise is funding the expansion with the help of a U.S. Small Business Administration 504 loan through the Indiana Statewide Certified Development Corp. and Community First Bank.

The total investment figure for the expansion was not provided. Earthwise did not respond to requests for more information from Inside INdiana Business.