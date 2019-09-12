Greater Lafayette entrepreneurship week kicks off Monday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Purdue University Research Foundation is gearing up for a week-long series of events celebrating entrepreneurship. The foundation has partnered with the Greater Lafayette community to help highlight the entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial resources available in the area.

The event will begin Monday and conclude Friday.

The events kick off with Greater Lafayette Startup Weekend at MatchBOX, followed by events around the Greater Lafayette community. Officials say most events are free or have a small fee and tickets are available on Eventbrite.

“The Purdue Research Foundation is driven to help entrepreneurs move from idea to impact,” said Greg Deason, the foundation’s senior vice president for entrepreneurship and placemaking in a news release. “Entrepreneurship Week is an excellent opportunity to connect with new innovators and engage with our community.”

Purdue Research Foundation events for Entrepreneurship Week will include:

Monday, Sept. 16

Pitch practice with Purdue Railyard and Purdue Foundry, Purdue Railyard, 1281 Win Hentschel Blvd., West Lafayette, noon to 1 p.m.

Convergence tours and connecting at Purdue Discovery Park District, 2-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept 17

Inari Tech Day at Purdue Research Park, Purdue Railyard, 1281 Win Hentschel Blvd, West Lafayette, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spirited Entrepreneur, hosted by Purdue Foundry, Nine Irish Brothers 119 Howard Ave., West Lafayette, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 18