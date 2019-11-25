Holcomb makes board, commission appointments

Governor Eric Holcomb has announced several new appointments and reappointments to various state boards, commissions, and task forces.

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) -Governor Eric Holcomb has announced several new appointments and reappointments to various state boards, commissions, and task forces. They include the Indiana Land Resources Council, the Indiana Arts Commission and the Mental Health Medicaid Quality Advisory Committee.

The appointments include:

Fire Prevention & Building Safety Commission

The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2022:

James Greeson (Indianapolis), former Indiana State Fire Marshal

Governor’s Commission on Minority & Women’s Business Enterprises

The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until Sept. 30, 2023:

Remo Mezzetta (Indianapolis), director of business development for Mezzetta, Inc.

Frances Vega-Steele (Portage), retired associate vice-chancellor of student affairs with Ivy Tech Community College

The governor also made three new appointments to the commission, who will serve until Sept. 30, 2023:

Ellen Dunnigan (Carmel), founder and president of Accent on Business, LLC

Rebecca Kubacki (Syracuse), former Indiana state representative

Litany Pyle (Covington), attorney with Elizabeth A. Justice, Attorney at Law

Healthy Hoosiers Foundation Board of Directors

The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2022:

Daniel Evans, Jr. (Indianapolis), former CEO of Indiana University Health

Dr. Paul Halverson (Indianapolis), founding dean and professor at the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Dr. Maria Del Rio Hoover (Evansville), medical director of the St. Vincent Center for Children

Amy McConkey Robbins (Indianapolis), private practice speech-language pathologist

The governor also made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2022:

Mark Andersen (Zionsville), CFO of Indiana Biosciences Research Institute

Dr. Kristina Box (Indianapolis), State Health Commissioner

Indiana Arts Commission

The governor made three reappointments to the commission, who will serve until Nov. 30, 2023:

Libby Chiu (Ogden Dunes), adjunct professor at Goucher College

Ruth Ann Cowling (Jeffersonville), longtime art educator

Yolanda Stemer (Chesterton), director of special events with Brian Atwood Designs

The governor also made three new appointments to the commission:

Greg Hull (Indianapolis), the Valerie Eickmeier professor in sculpture and fine arts department chair at the Herron School of Art + Design, who will serve until June 30, 2020

Walter Knabe (Indianapolis), renowned Hoosier artist, who will serve until June 30, 2021

Jake Oakman (Indianapolis), communications professional and former special assistant to Gov. Holcomb, who will serve until Nov. 30, 2023

Indiana Land Resources Council

The governor also made one new appointment to the council, who will serve until Nov. 30, 2023:

Richard Beck (Fort Wayne), Allen County Commissioner

Indiana Schools for the Deaf and the Blind or Visually Impaired Task Force & Advisory Committee

The governor made four appointments to the new task force, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2020:

Greg Gantt (Indianapolis), representing alumni of the Indiana School for the Deaf

James Michaels (Brownsburg), representing alumni of the Indiana School for the Blind or Visually Impaired

Arin Sparger (Avon), representing parents

Joyce Wade (Indianapolis), representing parents

The governor also made four appointments to the task force advisory committee, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2020:

Kymberly Gaff (Fort Wayne), representing parents

Melissa Keyes (Carmel), representing Indiana Disability Rights

Joshua Smith (Indianapolis), business development professional at Butler, Fairman and Seufert, Inc.

MaryBeth Staub (Westfield), representing parents

Indiana Standardbred Advisory Board

The governor made five reappointments to the board, who will serve until Nov. 30, 2022:

Pam Cross (Middlebury), nurse with Elkhart Regional Hospital

Tim Graber (Goshen), general manager of Forest River, Inc.

Byron Hooley (Fort Wayne), retired

Faron Parr (Portland), president of Faron D. Parr Enterprises, Inc.

Dwayne Rhule (Pendleton), retired

Judicial Nominating Commission

The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2022:

Katie Glick (Columbus), agribusiness strategy manager at Ice Miller

Manufactured Home Installer Licensing Board

The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until Nov. 30, 2023:

Evor Johns (Goshen), president of Progressive Engineering, Inc.

Mental Health Medicaid Quality Advisory Committee

The governor made one new appointment to the committee, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2023:

Wendi Powell (West Lafayette), director of clinical pharmacy for MDwise

Quarter Horse Breed Development Advisory Committee

The governor made three reappointments to the committee, who will serve until Nov. 30, 2023:

Chris Duke (Whiteland), owner of Duke Racing

Lance Finlinson (Greenwood), owner of The Apparel Company and Finlinson Racing Stables

Randy Thompson (Brazil), retired

State Employee Appeals Commission

The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2020:

Tom Hanahan (Indianapolis), partner at Wooden McLaughlin, LLP

Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee

The governor made four new appointments to the committee, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:

Jenny Durica (Indianapolis), director of Maternal & Child Health with the Indiana State Department of Health

Dr. Roland Kohr (Terre Haute), forensic pathologist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Nick Miller (North Vernon), general manager of Ireland Home Based Services

Paul Miller (Crawfordsville), EMS division chief with the Crawfordsville Fire Department

The governor also made two new appointments to the committee, who will represent state agencies and serve at the pleasure of the Governor:

Jason Marer, school safety and wellness specialist representing the Indiana Department of Education

Terry Stigdon, director of the Department of Child Services

Thoroughbred Breed Development Advisory Committee

The governor made two new appointments to the committee, who will serve until Nov. 30, 2023:

Blaine Davidson (Terre Haute), retired

Tianna Richardville (Shelbyville), owner of Thirstyacres Racing, LLC

Vincennes University Board of Trustees

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Oct. 4, 2020: