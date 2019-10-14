Hoosier Lottery celebrates 30 years

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Hoosier Lottery celebrated a milestone over the weekend.

Sunday marked 30 years since the first Hoosier Lottery ticket was sold and the lottery is touting its successes over the past three decades.

Since being approved by 62% of Hoosier voters in a referendum, the state-run lottery has grown to a network of more than 4,300 retailers and has transferred more than $6 billion to the state.

One of the biggest changes to the lottery over the years is the use of technology. In an interview on “Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick,” Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor talked about the importance of technology. “The heart of our business is security and integrity and people’s belief that we’re running fair games and so technology plays a huge role in that and will in the future, too.”

Taylor said the impact the lottery has had on the state is also an important aspect of the organization. In the last 30 years, the lottery has contributed nearly $890 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund, nearly $700 million to local police and firefighters’ pension funds, and $4.4 billion to the Build Indiana Fund, which offsets the motor vehicle excise tax for Hoosiers.

Taylor said to continue for another 30 years and beyond, the key is to remain relevant.

“You have to have engaging games. You have to launch new games. You have to have licensed properties like on the scratch-offs. We did a ‘Walking Dead’ ticket, the Indianapolis Colts, etc. So you have to dial it up and change your games and find out what the public really wants.”

Taylor said the lottery and its partner, IGT Indiana, are looking to see how sports betting, which recently began in Indiana, will affect the lottery’s numbers. However, they are also looking at other options, such as moving a portion of the business online. “We’re looking at that cautiously and it’ll be a recommendation from them at some point down the road. It takes a lot of research and not too many states are doing it yet.”

The Hoosier Lottery is celebrating its 30th anniversary at retailers throughout the state and the celebration will culminate at the Indiana State Fair in August.