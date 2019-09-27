Indiana names its U.S. Blue Ribbon Schools

Carmel Clays Schools is among the honorees.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Education has named the Indiana recipients of the annual U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools Award.

Honorees include schools from the Carmel Clay, Plainfield, Southeast Dubois County and Monroe County districts.

The Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools that display achievement, especially among disadvantaged students.

These schools are the Indiana recipients of the 2019 Blue Ribbon Schools Award:

Brownsburg West Middle School – Brownsburg Community School Corp.

Ferdinand Elementary School – Southeast Dubois County School Corp.

Holland Elementary School – Southwest Dubois County School Corp.

Lincoln Trail Elementary School – North Spencer County School Corp.

Loge Elementary School – Warrick County School Corp.

Mohawk Trails Elementary School – Carmel Clay Schools

Unionville Elementary School – Monroe County Community School Corp.

Van Buren Elementary School – Plainfield Community School Corp.

In November, awarded schools will be formally recognized at state and national receptions.