IEDC seeking land for Boone County development

This farm field, just south of Hazelrigg on County Road North 500 West, is in the area that a group called People for Boone County Farmland says is the state’s target for land purchases. (IBJ photo/Daniel Bradley)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is looking at options to acquire land for what could be an up to 7,000-acre innovation park in Boone County. However, the IEDC tells the Indianapolis Business Journal it “does not have any confirmed development details in terms of size, investment or specific businesses planning to invest” in the county.

Officials confirmed the agency is working toward being in a “position to purchase land once we and local leaders identify specific opportunities for development that will improve the economy and quality of life for Boone County residents.”

The IEDC says it is working via IIP LLC, which was registered with the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office last September. Local officials tell the IBJ the goal is to create a research district similar to the North Carolina Research Triangle.

Last week, our partners at WISH-TV reported receiving phone calls indicating a semiconductor manufacturing plant is being considered for a site along I-65.

The Boone County Commissioners held a town hall meeting to hear concerns from residents. President Jeff Wolfe said, as of last week, no land had been purchased.

“What we know and we’ve had commitments from the state is that it is not going to be an airport,” said Wolfe. “It’s not going to be a drone facility, as some of the rumors [suggested]. It is not going to be a penitentiary. The idea is to create a higher-end development under the information they gave us.”

