IMA and Conexus partner on workforce development initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) -The Indiana Manufacturers Association and Conexus Indiana are collaborating on talent development initiatives. The companies say the effort will train both new and current workers across the state for careers in advanced manufacturing.

IMA’s Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program and Conexus Indiana’s Catapult Indiana program each offer unique opportunities to Hoosiers looking to enter the manufacturing industry. The partnership will work to expand the programs and utilize their joint resources to ultimately impact the industry and provide it with more skilled workers.

INFAME is a partnership of regional manufacturers whose purpose is to implement dual-track, apprenticeship-style training by bringing workers through the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program. Catapult Indiana is an industry-led training program that equips unemployed and underemployed Hoosiers with skills to join the in-demand advanced manufacturing field.

The collaboration will work to make these programs more accesible and expand their existing footprint.

“INFAME is a global-best college training program for high school graduates and incumbent workers, while Catapult Indiana provides unemployed and underemployed Hoosiers easier access to jobs in manufacturing,” said Andrew Berger, executive director of INFAME and senior vice president of Governmental Affairs for the IMA. “The IMA is confident that by joining forces with Conexus Indiana these two programs can both be even more effective.”

INFAME has three current chapters: Southern Indiana INFAME, Northeast Indiana INFAME, Central Indiana INFAME, and a soon to be added chapter in Anderson. INFAME will continue to expand in 2020, and is part of the FAME USA network, with chapters across the Midwest and South.

The Catapult Indiana program is available in Lafayette and Anderson, Ind. It is also being offered by the Indiana Department of Corrections at the Branchville location. The program plans to expand to additional locations in 2020.