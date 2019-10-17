Indiana Manufacturers Association names honorees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Manufacturers Association has announced the winners of its 2019 Manufacturing Excellence Awards. The organization is also unveiling new inductees to the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame.

“The goal of the IMA Manufacturers Hall of Fame and Manufacturing Excellence Awards is to celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana manufacturing companies, and to honor their contributions in furthering manufacturing in Indiana,” said IMA President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Burton. “As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, Indiana employs nearly 20% of the Indiana workforce – more than 545,000 employees. Additionally, Indiana manufacturing continues to be one of the highest paying industry sectors in the state, and accounts for 27.7% of Indiana’s total GDP.”



The companies being inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame this year are:

Aero Industries Inc., Indianapolis

Indiana Oxygen Company, Indianapolis

Indiana Steel & Engineering Corporation, Bedford

Kimball International, Inc., Jasper

New York Blower Company, LaPorte

Plymouth Foundry, Inc., Plymouth

United States Steel Corporation, Gary

Companies and individuals receiving the Manufacturing Excellence Awards were chosen from nominations submitted by peers in the manufacturing community and include: