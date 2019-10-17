Indiana Manufacturers Association names honorees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Manufacturers Association has announced the winners of its 2019 Manufacturing Excellence Awards. The organization is also unveiling new inductees to the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame.
“The goal of the IMA Manufacturers Hall of Fame and Manufacturing Excellence Awards is to celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana manufacturing companies, and to honor their contributions in furthering manufacturing in Indiana,” said IMA President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Burton. “As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, Indiana employs nearly 20% of the Indiana workforce – more than 545,000 employees. Additionally, Indiana manufacturing continues to be one of the highest paying industry sectors in the state, and accounts for 27.7% of Indiana’s total GDP.”
The companies being inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame this year are:
- Aero Industries Inc., Indianapolis
- Indiana Oxygen Company, Indianapolis
- Indiana Steel & Engineering Corporation, Bedford
- Kimball International, Inc., Jasper
- New York Blower Company, LaPorte
- Plymouth Foundry, Inc., Plymouth
- United States Steel Corporation, Gary
Companies and individuals receiving the Manufacturing Excellence Awards were chosen from nominations submitted by peers in the manufacturing community and include:
- Manufacturing Excellence Award winners included:
- Large-Tier Manufacturer of the Year: Kimball Electronics, Inc.
- Medium-Tier Manufacturer of the Year: ITAMCO
- Small-Tier Manufacturer of the Year: Kinetrex Energy
- Manufacturing Talent Champions: AmeriQual Group, LLC and Batesville Tool & Die, Inc.;
- Community Impact: Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, LLC
- Emerging Leader: Andrew Handa of ArcelorMittal
- Innovation Excellence: Raytheon
- Lifetime Achievement: Paul Penn of Dart Controls, Inc.