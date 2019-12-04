Indiana’s next 21st Century Talent Region to be named

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Indiana’s fourth 21st Century Talent Region is set to be named Thursday. Secretary of Career Connections and Talent Blair Milo will join leaders from Hamilton County to make the announcement at the Bridgewater Club in Carmel.

The program encourages communities to work with businesses, schools and workforce organizations to improve educational attainment, income and population in a region.

The program focuses on helping the region reach a population of one million, increasing post-secondary education and credential attainment to more than 60 percent and raising per capita personal income to at least 90 percent of the national average.

The event will feature remarks from several speakers, including Carol Sergi, Director of Workforce Strategy for Hamilton County Economic Development Corp., Chuck Haberman, Leader of Workforce Development for Gaylor Electric, Dan Clark, Vice Chancellor of Ivy Tech Noblesville and Mark Heirbrandt, Hamilton County Commissioner.

Current 21st Century Talent Regions include northeast Indiana, Indiana Uplands and southeast Indiana.

