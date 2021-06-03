Inside INdiana Business

Indy firm receives OK for school bus filtration technology

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Lumin-Air says its air purification technology, using ultraviolet light, has received approval to be used on Indiana school buses. The Indiana State School Bus Committee, which is part of the Indiana Department of Education, this week approved the use of UV light systems.

Lumin-Air says it can retrofit air filtration systems on buses with ultraviolet technology to eliminate not only SARS-CoV-2, but influenza and other respiratory viruses as well.

The company says it received clearance after having a successful pilot program.

“This approval is very exciting for Indiana school districts and puts Indiana on par with other states who have already approved these technologies to help provide clean air in their school buses,” said Andrew Desmarais, chief operating officer of Lumin-Air.

The company says it has installed its technology in school districts in California, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Maryland.

Lumin-Air says it also working with major school bus manufacturers to install the equipment on new models.

The IDOE says there are approximately 16,500 school and special-purpose buses that are inspected for use in school transportation in Indiana.

