Indy Premier Soccer plans new HQ

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indy Premier Soccer Club has announced plans for a more than 52,000-square-foot facility in the Washington Business Park in Noblesville. Business Director Matt Quinn tells our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal the new location will triple the amount of turf space it currently has at its Crosspoint facility in Fishers.

The facility will feature two large indoor fields, as well as a small specialist training area. It will also include offices, classroom areas, and meeting space.

“It will be our home base, our offices and we will operate indoor programming year-round,” Quinn told the IBJ. “It’s actually in a very strategic location. This location [near] the corner of 146th Street and [State Road] 37 makes it very, very accessible for Fishers, Noblesville and other surrounding cities.”

Indy Premier serves about 3,000 youth soccer players and bills itself as the largest travel and rec-plus program in the state. Quinn says the organization plans to grow its adult rec league options and seek a beer and wine license for the facility.

“Once they play, they can kind of continue their socialization and have a beer, too, while they’re watching the next game because that’s pretty important for adults, also,” Quinn said. “We felt there was a void in the adult soccer market, primarily the adult indoor soccer market in Fishers and Noblesville.”

The new facility will be located inside a 162,000-square-foot building currently under construction. Indy Premier plans to open the new location in late fall.

Indy Premier was formed in 2014 through the merger of Fishers Soccer Club, Indianapolis Premier Soccer Club and the travel component of Noblesville United Soccer Club.