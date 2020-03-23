IU Health touts strong 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana University Health says it saw gains in several key goals in 2019. In its annual report, the health system says operating income rose 11% last year with total earnings increasing to $1.1 billion, including investments.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Murphy says IU Health was able to further efforts to reduce the cost of care and improve its delivery.

“We invest heavily in Indiana to be there when the community needs us,” said Murphy. “As a result of our strong 2019 outcomes, IU Health is better prepared to react to the uncertainties in healthcare, including the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. IU Health has always served as a resource to respond to the state’s most acute clinical problems as well as local care needs, and we will continue to serve this unique role at this time of crisis.”

IU Health says it saw “substantial reductions” in in-hospital patient harm events, which have fallen 54% since 2017. The health system says those numbers include a “significant decrease” in sepsis mortality over the past year.

The organization also touted its capital investments, including projects that are underway, such as the new regional academic health center in Bloomington and a new maternity unit at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis, which is slated to open later this year.

You can read more from IU Health’s annual report by clicking here.