IU is planning for a spring commencement with limitations

Indiana University says it is planning for a May 2021 commencement. (photo courtesy: James Brosher/IU)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana University says it is planning for an in-person commencement this spring at all seven IU campuses, but attendance will be limited to graduates. The university says family and friends will be invited to attend virtually.

IU says the outdoor ceremonies will be for both 2020 and 2021 undergraduate and graduate students. Graduates who do not attend commencement in person will still be recognized.

IU President Michael McRobbie says it was an “agonizing decision” to cancel last May.

“But given IU’s success in keeping our campuses and communities safe, as well as our nation’s progress in fighting the pandemic, we believe it will be possible this May to hold in-person, outdoor commencement ceremonies for all of our students on all of our campuses, and to do so safely and consistent with our pandemic public health policies.”

The university says all plans are subject to change based on the public health outlook in each community. Each campus ceremony is being planned in consultation with county health departments and IU’s Medical Response Team.

Graduates who participate will be required to indicate their interest in attending and to undergo specific COVID-19 testing requirements.

“Limiting ceremonies to graduates only enables us to use the routine testing and public health guidelines in place at all of IU’s campuses to ensure a safe celebration,” said Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s director of mitigation testing and professor at the IU School of Medicine.

Commencement ceremony dates:

IU Bloomington: Graduate ceremony May 7, undergraduate ceremony May 8

IU Southeast: May 10

IU Kokomo: May 11

IU South Bend: May 12

IU Northwest: May 13

IU East: May 14

IUPUI: May 15