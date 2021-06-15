Inside INdiana Business

IU, Purdue among top U.S. patent recipients

IU is ranked No. 53 in the world for U.S. patents, while Purdue is ranked No. 6. (photo courtesy: IU/Liz Kaye)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new report from the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association says two Indiana universities are among the top 100 in the world that were granted U.S. utility patents in 2020, and one is among the top ten.

The Purdue Research Foundation is ranked No. 6 globally with 175 patents, up from No. 13 the previous year.

Indiana University is ranked No. 53 after having received 53 U.S. utility patents last year. IU moves up 18 places from its ranking in 2019.

“We are proud to be ranked among the top 100 worldwide universities for the eighth consecutive year,” said Simran Trana, associate vice president of the IU Innovation and Commercialization Office. “Important discoveries shouldn’t be confined to academic journals and conferences. Technology commercialization moves university knowledge and discoveries to the public. It is our mission to drive innovation to the market for the benefit of the public and innovators for state and global impact.”

The University of California system tops the global list with 597 patents, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology with 383 patents received in 2020.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, utility patents cover the development of a new or improved product, process or machine, and how it operates. It says 90% of the issued patent documents are utility patents as compared to design patents.

According to the ICO’s annual report, IU researchers received 158 U.S. and foreign patents.

