Air-compressor maker to expand in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A company based in northwest Indiana is expanding its headquarters.

Sullair, which manufactures air compressors for construction and industrial applications, broke ground earlier in October on an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing building at its LaPorte County campus. It’s part of an overall $30 million investment that will add more than 30 jobs.

In addition to the new building, Sullair will also reconfigure and optimize parts of its 280,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the campus. The company said the expansion will allow for increased manufacturing capacity and production.

“This is further evidence of our commitment to the Michigan City community and to making the necessary investments in the equipment and facilities needed to become a stronger air compressor manufacturer,” Charlie Takeuchi, chief operating officer of Sullair, said in a news release. “As our business grows, we must grow with it. Ultimately, this investment will allow us to better meet our end customers’ needs and ensure Sullair is best-positioned for years to come.”

The expansion follows a 2017 investment of $16 million to upgrade the rotor shop equipment at the Michigan City campus.