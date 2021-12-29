Inside INdiana Business

MetalX relocates HQ to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A scrap metal recycling company in northeast Indiana has relocated its headquarters. MetalX, which was previously based in the DeKalb County town of Waterloo, will now operate out of a new office in Fort Wayne.

The move follows Australia-based BlueScope’s $240 million acquisition of MetalX’s ferrous scrap steel recycling business unit. The Waterloo location was one of two sold to BlueScope as part of the deal.

MetalX’s new headquarters are located at Dupont Office Center on Fort Wayne’s north side.

“We had been working on a new Auburn (Indiana) location, but when that fell through, we concluded that Fort Wayne was actually a better option for our new headquarters, especially when considering our nonferrous growth strategy,” a MetalX spokesperson said in a news release.

The company says the new headquarters will be the center for all corporate activities, as well as nearly 50 commercial management and staff members.