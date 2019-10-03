Midwest Express Clinic opens two locations in northwest IN

DYER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Midwest Express Clinic is expanding its footprint in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana with its newest offices opening in Dyer and Merrillville. The Dyer office is currently taking patients. The Merrillville location is slated to begin operations this winter.

The Dyer and Merrillville offices bring the company’s region total up to six locations, including offices in Schererville, Crown Point, Hammond and Munster.

“We started out in Munster seven years ago with a tiny little office. That office has tripled in size and we’re opening our 11th and 12th offices,” Partner Sangeet Shah said. “People needed that affordable, accessible, quality option that just wasn’t out there. It was clear after the first year that there was a lot of demand out there. It almost felt like something we were meant to do because we’ve helped thousands and thousands of patients who otherwise maybe couldn’t have gotten into a primary care or couldn’t have afforded the emergency room.”

Midwest Express Clinic says it is looking into expanding further into northwest Indiana in the future.