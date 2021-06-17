Inside INdiana Business

‘Monumental Marketplace’ returns to downtown Indy

(photo courtesy of Indiana Grown)
by: Alex Brown
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Indiana Grown will Friday bring its Monumental Marketplace back to downtown Indianapolis. The event features more than 75 Indiana-based vendors lined up along Monument Circle, including artisans, locally-grown food and beverage providers, and agricultural partners.

The initiative from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture says it is partnering with Downtown Indy Inc. to host the event in conjunction with guidelines from the Marion County Public Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. 

