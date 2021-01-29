New healthcare certification is launched for Indy HS students

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Hardon Educational Institute LLC is partnering with Indiana’s Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship to develop two state-certified programs for Indianapolis high school students who want to pursue a healthcare-focused associate degree.

The certifications are part of the State Earn and Learn program, which offers apprenticeships to high school students and young adults.

HEI worked with Crispus Attucks High School and Arsenal Technical High School within Indianapolis Public Schools to expand its healthcare program offerings to include the new SEALs.

Students enrolled in the healthcare pathway will be able to earn up to 40 college credits towards an Associate Degree at Ivy Tech Community College.

“Our high school and adult programs are designed to help students stack credentials and to develop an informed and competent workforce in healthcare. We’re excited to do our part in meeting these demands,” said Brandi London, Chief Education Officer at Hardon Educational Institute.

The high school students will be working in paid positions with eight different long-term care and home healthcare companies. In addition, students can earn up to seven industry-valued certifications in healthcare.

“Thanks to this SEAL certification in Health Sciences, students participating in this programming at Crispus Attucks and Arsenal Tech high schools will have multiple options available to them in the healthcare industry after graduation,” said Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent. “These students will be more prepared to meet workforce demands after graduation and have a strong head start on earning a post-secondary degree.”

A select cohort of students will also be admitted to the IU Health Fellowship that will take students in the medical assisting program and lead them into career opportunities at IU Health facilities.