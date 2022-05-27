Inside INdiana Business

New Indiana task force to face global microchip shortage

Indiana Sec. of Commerce Brad Chambers welcomes visitors to the Global Economic Summit in Indianapolis. (IIB photo/Wes Mills)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana wants to take a lead role in the semiconductor industry for the U.S. and help alleviate lingering effects of the global microchip shortage. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced the formation of the Accelerating Microelectronics Production & Development Task Force.

The IEDC says the AMPD will lead the state’s efforts to become the leading state in the semiconductor industry.

“Indiana has a deep advanced manufacturing DNA and capitalize on this important industry of the future,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, who made the announcement during the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit. “In the coming years, the AMPD task force is focused on supporting this critically important industry in the state.”

The AMPD is tasked with accelerating and supporting microelectronics research and innovation in Indiana. The IEDC has seeded the effort with $2.7 million of state funding to design and execute a strategic outreach and marketing plan.

Chambers and Jimmy Costa, senior vice president of innovation and semiconductor strategy for the IEDC, will lead the taskforce.

The task force is made up of industry experts, research universities and public institutions.